PoK Protests: 1.5 Lakh March Towards Muzaffarabad As Anger Against Pakistan Grows

Mass protests have intensified across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as around 1.5 lakh people gather for a march towards Muzaffarabad. Led by the Joint Awami Action Committee, demonstrators are demanding political representation, governance reforms and the release of detained activists. The agitation, which began over economic hardship and public grievances, has widened into a major challenge for Pakistan’s military establishment. Reuters reported nine deaths in clashes involving protesters and security personnel on July 14. India has condemned the crackdown and urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable, while protesters continue raising slogans against Islamabad’s control and military leadership across the region.