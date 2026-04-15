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Political Parties Allege ‘Corporate Jihad’ As Details Of Religious Conversion Emerge At TCS Nashik

Political Parties Allege ‘Corporate Jihad’ As Details Of Religious Conversion Emerge At TCS Nashik

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 1:05 PM IST

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is at the center of a major controversy after multiple employees were arrested in Nashik over serious allegations. Several women staff members have accused team leaders of sexual harassment, molestation, and attempts at religious conversion within the workplace. According to police, FIRs have been filed with charges of rape, molestation, and hurting religious sentiments. The incidents allegedly took place over a period of two to three years, with victims claiming that earlier complaints to HR went unaddressed. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter further. TCS has termed the allegations “gravely concerning” and assured full cooperation with authorities, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy. Political leaders have also weighed in, with allegations of “corporate jihad” and demanding accountability. As investigations continue, more details are expected to emerge.

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