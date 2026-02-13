‘Politics By Innuendo’: Hardeep Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi In Exclusive Interview

In an Exclusive Interview with India Today TV, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri escalates his attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of practicing “politics by innuendo” and lacking maturity. Clarifying his earlier “buffoonery” remark, Puri says he criticised Gandhi’s parliamentary performance - not the individual. He alleges that the Opposition leader made insinuations despite being sent a detailed note explaining his limited interactions linked to the Epstein controversy. Puri insists he met Epstein only four times over eight years as part of official work and alongside prominent global figures. Turning the narrative political, he argues the real issue is irresponsible allegations made without research. The interview captures a sharp war of words, shifting the focus from controversy to credibility and parliamentary conduct.