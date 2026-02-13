Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
‘Politics By Innuendo’: Hardeep Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi In Exclusive Interview

‘Politics By Innuendo’: Hardeep Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi In Exclusive Interview

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

In an Exclusive Interview with India Today TV, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri escalates his attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of practicing “politics by innuendo” and lacking maturity. Clarifying his earlier “buffoonery” remark, Puri says he criticised Gandhi’s parliamentary performance - not the individual. He alleges that the Opposition leader made insinuations despite being sent a detailed note explaining his limited interactions linked to the Epstein controversy. Puri insists he met Epstein only four times over eight years as part of official work and alongside prominent global figures. Turning the narrative political, he argues the real issue is irresponsible allegations made without research. The interview captures a sharp war of words, shifting the focus from controversy to credibility and parliamentary conduct.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended