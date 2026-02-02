Poll-Bound States In Focus As Budget 2026 Unveils Big Infra Promises, Opposition Pushes Back

With four states heading into Assembly elections, political focus sharpened on what Union Budget 2026 delivered to poll-bound regions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major infrastructure and sectoral pushes for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, ranging from high-speed rail corridors and freight networks to rare earth corridors, farm support and eco-tourism initiatives. Assam was earmarked for a new NIMHANS-2 and Buddhist circuit development. However, the Opposition was quick to criticise the budget, with leaders from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal calling it disappointing and claiming credit for past initiatives. As campaign season intensifies, the real test now lies in translating budget promises into on-ground outcomes.