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Post-COVID Shift: Fabindia Bets Big On Retail Experience & Quick Commerce Boom

Post-COVID Shift: Fabindia Bets Big On Retail Experience & Quick Commerce Boom

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 1:22 PM IST

In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks to Fabindia MD William Bissell on how the brand navigated the post-COVID reset. From managing excess inventory to adapting to rapidly changing consumer behavior, Fabindia reworked its strategy to stay relevant. Bissell highlights how digital and quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Instamart transformed shopping habits almost overnight. To counter this, Fabindia doubled down on experiential retail—adding cafes, bespoke services, and community-driven spaces to bring customers back to stores. At the same time, the brand is aggressively exploring quick commerce for select categories. Watch how Fabindia is balancing offline strength with online disruption in India’s evolving retail landscape.

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