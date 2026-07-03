Privacy Vs Accountability: Why The Indian Government Has Put A Hold On WhatsApp’s Username Feature

WhatsApp’s push for greater privacy through unique usernames has hit a major roadblock in India. With nearly 850 million users in the country, the Indian government has officially asked the messaging giant to pause the rollout of this feature, citing severe concerns over cyber fraud and traceability. Officials fear that replacing phone numbers with usernames could make it harder for law enforcement to identify scammers, impersonators, and perpetrators of financial extortion. While WhatsApp insists the feature is built for privacy, not anonymity, and includes safeguards against identity theft, the standoff highlights an intensifying debate: can privacy be prioritized without compromising national accountability? Join us as we break down the key security concerns and the future of this controversial update.