Private Jets Aren’t Just For Billionaires | How Kanika Tekriwal Is Rewriting India’s Aviation Story

From a life-threatening cancer diagnosis at 21 to commanding a fleet of private jets, Kanika Tekriwal’s journey is nothing short of miraculous. In this episode of the BT Podcast, the founder of JetSetGo shares her journey in the male-dominated aviation industry, the struggle of starting up when everyone said "no," . She believes private jets aren't just for billionaires anymore as she is on a mission to democratize the skies and shares why she believes the future of Indian travel lies in EV planes and autonomous flying.