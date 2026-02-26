Business Today
Private Jets Aren’t Just For Billionaires | How Kanika Tekriwal Is Rewriting India’s Aviation Story

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 26, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026, 9:58 PM IST

From a life-threatening cancer diagnosis at 21 to commanding a fleet of private jets, Kanika Tekriwal’s journey is nothing short of miraculous. In this episode of the BT Podcast, the founder of JetSetGo shares her journey in the male-dominated aviation industry, the struggle of starting up when everyone said "no," . She believes private jets aren't just for billionaires anymore as she is on a mission to democratize the skies and shares why she believes the future of Indian travel lies in EV planes and autonomous flying.

Post a comment0
