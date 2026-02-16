Promo | Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Program | Bringing AI To Rural Women | India AI Impact Summit 2026

When technology becomes human, real progress follows. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the Tata Group showcased how artificial intelligence can drive meaningful social change through the Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Program. The initiative empowers rural women by equipping them with AI-enabled skills that translate into sustainable livelihoods, confidence, and economic independence. By bringing AI directly into communities, the program demonstrates technology’s potential to uplift lives at scale. The social impact initiative was presented at the summit with India Today Group and Business Today as exclusive strategic media partners, highlighting inclusive innovation at the heart of India’s AI journey.