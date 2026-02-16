Promo | Tata Bharat YUVAi Hackathon | Democratizing AI For Youth Innovation | India AI Impact

The Tata Bharat YUVAi Hackathon is a national-scale initiative at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, designed to empower youth across India to research, brainstorm, and build AI-powered solutions.

By removing language and coding barriers through voice-first, multilingual AI tools, the hackathon enables students from diverse academic backgrounds to create meaningful digital prototypes for real-world challenges across sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and civic development.

With structured mentorship, guided frameworks, and AI-assisted tools, the program is focused on making innovation more accessible, inclusive, and future-ready for India’s next generation.