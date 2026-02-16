Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
#Promo | Tata Bharat YUVAi Hackathon | Democratizing AI For Youth Innovation | India AI Impact

#Promo | Tata Bharat YUVAi Hackathon | Democratizing AI For Youth Innovation | India AI Impact

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 5:43 PM IST

The Tata Bharat YUVAi Hackathon is a national-scale initiative at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, designed to empower youth across India to research, brainstorm, and build AI-powered solutions.

 

By removing language and coding barriers through voice-first, multilingual AI tools, the hackathon enables students from diverse academic backgrounds to create meaningful digital prototypes for real-world challenges across sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and civic development.

 

With structured mentorship, guided frameworks, and AI-assisted tools, the program is focused on making innovation more accessible, inclusive, and future-ready for India’s next generation. 

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended