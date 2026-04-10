Puducherry Votes In High-Stakes Three-Cornered Battle As NDA, Congress-DMK And Vijay Eye Victory

Polling concluded in Puducherry after a high-voltage electoral battle that could reshape the Union Territory’s political future. The NDA, led by Chief Minister N Rangaswamy and backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking to retain power, while the Congress-DMK alliance is pushing for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay added fresh intrigue by making his electoral debut and attempting to disrupt traditional vote banks. The tense polling day also saw clashes, lathi-charge by police, and controversy over alleged gift coupon distribution. With turnout high and alliances shifting, all eyes are now on the final verdict.