Pune's Chakan Industrial Crisis: 20 Industries Consider Relocation Over Bad Roads

Pune's Chakan Industrial area, one of Maharashtra's major industrial hubs, is facing a growing infrastructure crisis. Bad roads, crippling traffic, poor waste management and inadequate basic facilities have reportedly pushed around 20 industries to consider relocating. For thousands of workers and their families, the impact is already being felt, with commute times reportedly tripling and daily travel becoming increasingly difficult. Industry representatives warn that worsening infrastructure could hurt the region's business environment and jobs. The Maharashtra government, however, has rejected claims of a mass industrial exodus. But whether companies actually leave or not, the warning is clear: when potholes, traffic and poor infrastructure become a business risk, how long before bad roads start driving away good jobs?