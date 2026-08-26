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Punjab School Crisis: Children Study In Verandas As Buildings Remain Unsafe

Punjab School Crisis: Children Study In Verandas As Buildings Remain Unsafe

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 3:08 PM IST

A school is meant to give children a future. But in parts of Punjab, students are struggling to find even a safe classroom. In Sangrur’s Benda village, a school built in 1971 was declared unsafe after rain damage and demolished—but three months later, children are still studying in a village dharmashala. In Sunam, an 80-90-year-old school has three classes sharing one veranda, while another room accommodates 108 children. In Fazilka, students continue studying on a veranda seven months after their old school was demolished. Parents have protested and demanded action. The Punjab government says the issues will be resolved. But for these children, education cannot wait.

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