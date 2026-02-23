Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon On India’s AI Future, Smart Devices And 6G Revolution

In an exclusive conversation at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Cristiano Amon shares his bold vision for the future of artificial intelligence and India’s role in shaping it. From AI becoming an invisible yet powerful force in everyday life to the rise of smart glasses and AI-driven devices, Amon explains why he believes India is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of technological transformation. He discusses the shift from AI training to real-world inference, the growing importance of data and compute, and how AI could redefine industries ranging from manufacturing to telecommunications through the advent of 6G. Addressing concerns around jobs, Amon emphasises that while disruption is inevitable, AI will ultimately democratise knowledge and create new opportunities. With Qualcomm deepening its presence in India’s semiconductor and innovation ecosystem, this conversation offers a compelling look at how the country could emerge as a global powerhouse in the AI era.