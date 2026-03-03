“Quality, Quality, Quality”: PM Modi’s Bold Mantra To Make India A Global Manufacturing Giant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the post-Budget webinar on “Sustaining and Strengthening Economic Growth,” emphasized that manufacturing, logistics, MSMEs, and cities are interconnected pillars of India’s economy. He said stronger manufacturing boosts exports, competitive MSMEs drive innovation, and efficient logistics reduce costs, while well-planned cities attract investment and talent. The Budget, he noted, reinforces these foundations but real change requires collaboration between industry, financial institutions, and states. Highlighting initiatives like rare earth corridors, container manufacturing, and the Biopharma Shakti Mission, Modi urged greater investment in research, advanced technology adoption, and adherence to global quality standards to position India as a resilient manufacturing hub.