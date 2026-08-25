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Radhika Gupta’s Crypto Warning: Why Investors Must Understand What They Buy

Radhika Gupta’s Crypto Warning: Why Investors Must Understand What They Buy

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 25, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026, 1:49 PM IST

At the India Today Woman Summit 2026, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, shared her perspective on women, wealth creation and smarter investing. Gupta stressed the importance of understanding financial products before investing and warned against chasing assets simply because they promise high returns. She discussed why investors in India need to consider regulatory safeguards, taxation and access to recourse when making investment decisions. For women looking to build long-term financial independence, the conversation highlighted the importance of informed choices, diversification and understanding risk. Gupta also explained why a balanced approach to investing can be more effective than chasing trends.

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