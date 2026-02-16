Radico Khaitan MD On 25% Growth: Why India’s Single Malt Story Has Only Just Begun

In this exclusive conversation, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, explains why India’s single malt story is still in its early chapters. Despite a long-standing preference for imported labels, Indian single malt sales volumes are steadily gaining ground and beginning to eclipse those of their overseas counterparts. This trend is reflected in Radico Khaitan’s own performance, with its premium category volumes surging by over 25% in the last nine months alone. Listen in as Aishwarya Patil speaks to Radico Khaitan's MD, Abhishek Khaitan.