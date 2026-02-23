“Rafale Makes India Stronger, Creates Jobs,” Macron Fires Back At Critics In Fiery Defence Deal

In an interview with India Today, French President Emmanuel Macron strongly defended the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying he does not understand the criticism. He said the agreement strengthens India’s security, deepens strategic ties between France and India, and creates jobs in India. Macron reiterated France’s commitment to maximize Indian components and local manufacturing, drawing parallels with the Tata-Airbus partnership and promising similar efforts for Rafale production. Addressing controversy over remarks on free speech, Macron clarified that he firmly believes in free speech but stressed it must be based on transparency, equality, and responsibility. He argued that spreading hate or racist content under opaque algorithms is not true freedom but chaos.