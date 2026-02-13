Rafale Returns To Spotlight As India Clears ₹3.6 Lakh Crore Fighter Jet Deal

India has taken a major step towards boosting its air combat strength by clearing a ₹3.6 lakh crore proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France. The move comes after Operation Sindoor, where the Rafale emerged as the backbone of India’s air power and was described as the ‘hero’ of the mission by the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor. The proposal has been cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council ahead of the French President’s visit to New Delhi, signalling deeper strategic trust between India and France. Under the plan, 18 Rafales will be delivered directly from France, while 96 jets will be manufactured in India, strengthening domestic aerospace capabilities. The final decision now rests with the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by PM Narendra Modi.