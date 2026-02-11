Raghav Chadha Demands ‘Right To Recall’ For MPs & MLAs In Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha raised a strong pitch in the Rajya Sabha demanding the implementation of the “Right to Recall” mechanism for MPs and MLAs. He argued that voters currently have no option but to wait five years if their elected representatives fail to perform, break promises, or disconnect from the public. Calling the Right to Recall an “insurance policy for democracy,” Chadha said accountability should not end after elections. He cited examples from over 24 democracies, including the United States, Canada, and Switzerland, and referred to California’s recall of Governor Gray Davis. Highlighting that recall provisions already exist at the Gram Panchayat level in some Indian states, he suggested safeguards like a 35-40% voting threshold to prevent misuse.