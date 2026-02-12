Rahul Gandhi Roars In LS, Sparks Fierce BJP Pushback As Budget Debate Descends Into Fiery Drama

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the government during the Lok Sabha Budget debate, triggering repeated disruptions and a full-blown political storm. In a nearly 50-minute speech, Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling dispensation of surrendering national interests, claiming fear was “visible” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eyes. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back, asserting India is led by a “mazboot” PM. The Bharatiya Janata Party dismissed the remarks as misleading, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Congress of past policy failures. From Epstein references to heated rebuttals, Parliament witnessed another high-voltage showdown.