Rahul Gandhi Vs Hardeep Puri In Lok Sabha Over India’s Oil Security

A sharp debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha as Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi presented contrasting views on India’s energy security and oil imports. Responding to concerns over the global energy situation and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Puri asserted that India’s crude supply remains secure and that the country has already arranged volumes exceeding what the route would have delivered during the crisis. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic outreach for ensuring stable energy supplies. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi criticised the government’s approach, arguing that a nation of India’s size should independently decide its energy partnerships. He questioned why India should allow external influence, particularly from the United States, in determining whether it can purchase oil from Russia. The exchange triggered a heated discussion in Parliament over energy security, geopolitical pressures, and India’s strategic autonomy in the global oil market.