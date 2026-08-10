Rahul Gandhi Vs Kiren Rijiju: Women's Reservation Row Turns Into Delimitation War

A fresh political showdown has erupted between Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over the Women's Reservation Bill. Rahul Gandhi accused the government of placing conditions on women's political representation and demanded implementation of the 2023 law without preconditions. Rijiju hit back, arguing that the Women's Quota law can only be implemented after the delimitation exercise and questioned Congress' stand on the issue. The war of words has now turned the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation into a major new flashpoint between the government and Opposition. Watch the full story and both sides of the debate.