Rahul’s China Intrusion Claim Triggers Uproar In Parliament, Unpublished Memoir Citing Blocked

Parliament witnessed high drama and repeated adjournments after a fierce face-off between the government and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over alleged Chinese intrusions in eastern Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite an article based on former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane’s unpublished memoir, claiming it revealed key facts about China’s actions. Government benches objected, saying unpublished material cannot be quoted in Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah accused Rahul of misleading the House and violating parliamentary rules. The Speaker warned the LoP to stick to verified and published sources. The standoff led to sloganeering, multiple disruptions and adjournments, with both sides accusing each other of undermining national security.