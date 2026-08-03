Rainbow Children's Q1 Revenue Grows 33%; Eyes Mumbai Entry, Expands Andhra Footprint

Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited reported a strong start to FY27, with revenue rising 33% year-on-year to ₹470 crore, supported by healthy growth across both mature and newly commissioned hospitals. Operational performance remained robust, with inpatient admissions, outpatient consultations and deliveries growing 28%, 25% and 23%, respectively. The company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 28.6%, reflecting operational discipline and improving efficiencies.

The quarter also marked key expansion milestones for the pediatric and women's healthcare network. Rainbow signed definitive agreements for a 100-bed hospital in Malad, Mumbai, its first facility in Western India, and strengthened its presence in Andhra Pradesh through the acquisition of hospitals in Nellore and Guntur. Business Today TV speaks to Abarali Dalal, CEO, Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited, on the company's growth momentum, expansion strategy, digital transformation initiatives and outlook for the year ahead.