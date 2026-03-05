Rainbow Children’s Unveils 900-Bed Multi-City Expansion Plan

Rainbow Children’s Hospital is preparing for a major northern expansion as it seeks to scale its specialised paediatric healthcare model nationally. The Hyderabad-headquartered chain currently operates 23 hospitals and five clinics across nine cities. Dr Ramesh Kancharla, Founder and Chairman of Rainbow Children’s Hospital says nearly 60 per cent of India’s annual births are concentrated in four northern states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana making the region central to future growth. India records about 2.7–2.8 crore births annually, with fertility rates declining in southern states but remaining higher in parts of North India. Rainbow plans to replicate its hub-and-spoke model, combining large tertiary children’s hospitals with smaller micro-market units to ensure emergency accessibility. Financially, the company has expanded steadily, with revenue rising to ₹1,524.9 crore in FY25 and profit after tax reaching ₹244.2 crore. With nearly 900 additional beds planned and strong brokerage backing, Rainbow is positioning itself for disciplined national scale-up.