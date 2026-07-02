Raipur Demolition Row: 90+ Families Homeless For MLA Colony, Villagers Protest Amid Tears!

In a controversial demolition drive in Raipur’s Nakti village, over 90 families were rendered homeless as bulldozers cleared land for a proposed MLA colony. While the administration classifies the area as government grazing land, villagers are furious, presenting records from the state's 'Bhuiyan' portal and questioning how their homes received electricity, water, and PM Awas Yojana approval if they were illegal. Displaced families claim the alternative EWS flats in Nava Raipur lack basic amenities. As the Congress alleges a forced displacement for VIPs, the BJP maintains that no injustice will occur. This report covers the heartbreaking reality of displaced residents and the escalating political battle.