Rajnath Singh Hails DRDO Grit, Says Bengaluru Key To India’s Strategic And Innovation Push

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 9:04 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the dedication and growing achievements of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), highlighting its critical role in strengthening India’s strategic capability. Addressing scientists in Bengaluru, Singh praised their perseverance, saying repeated testing and even failures reflect unmatched commitment rarely seen elsewhere. He noted that DRDO’s frequent missile and weapons tests are a source of pride not only for the government but for the entire nation. Emphasising teamwork, he said DRDO’s strength lies in its scientists, who function like vital organs of a strong body. Calling Bengaluru a symbol of innovation, technology, and talent, Singh said the city and its research culture will play a crucial role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2046.

