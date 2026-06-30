Rajnath Singh’s Big Vision: Why Gujarat Is Set To Become India’s Next Defence Manufacturing Hub!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has laid out a powerful vision for Gujarat, positioning the state as the cornerstone of India's defence manufacturing ambition. Highlighting key projects like the C295 aircraft facility in Vadodara and K9 Vajra production, Singh emphasized how Gujarat’s robust industrial base, skilled workforce, and semiconductor ecosystem in Dholera are essential for India’s technological sovereignty. From chemicals and electronics to green hydrogen and advanced aerospace research, Gujarat possesses the perfect ecosystem to lead global defence innovation. Watch as the Defence Minister calls upon Gujarat's youth and entrepreneurs to take India to new heights in self-reliance!