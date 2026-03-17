Rajya Sabha Polls Test Political Math As NDA Gains Edge And Congress Faces Setbacks

The latest round of Rajya Sabha elections has turned into a crucial test of political arithmetic, alliances, and party strategy across states. With 37 seats up for grabs in 10 states, a majority- 26 seats were decided unopposed after nominations and withdrawals, leaving contests in just 11 seats in states like Bihar, Haryana, and Odisha. For the Congress, the election posed significant challenges. Limited legislative strength and coalition compulsions forced tough decisions, with several aspirants left out and senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh and K.T.S. Tulsi dropped from the final list. While Abhishek Manu Singhvi secured a seat from Telangana, reports of cross-voting and missing MLAs in key states added to the party’s troubles. Allies too had to navigate complex choices. In Maharashtra, the MVA backed Sharad Pawar over Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, while in West Bengal, the TMC opted for fresh faces, replacing several outgoing MPs. Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies entered the fray with stronger numbers in multiple assemblies, further consolidating their position. With more seats expected to go to NDA-aligned parties, the ruling coalition’s strength in the Upper House is set to increase, potentially smoothing the passage of key legislation. For the Congress, the outcome underscores ongoing political challenges and reflects its weakening position in state assemblies following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.