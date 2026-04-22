Ralph Lauren’s ₹44,800 "Bandhani" Row: Are Global Luxury Brands Are Erasing Indian Artisan Credits

Ralph Lauren is facing intense backlash for its ₹44,800 "Print Cotton Wrap Skirt." While the brand describes the design as "inspired by Bandhani," it has completely omitted any mention of India or the Rajasthani and Gujarati artisans who perfected this craft over centuries. Netizens are calling out the brand for selling a machine-printed imitation at luxury prices while authentic, hand-tied Bandhani artisans struggle for visibility. This isn't a one-off—following the Prada and Dior controversies, the debate over cultural appropriation vs. global inspiration is back. Is luxury fashion profiting off "erased" Indian heritage?