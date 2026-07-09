Ram Mandir & Badrinath Donation Rows: Fake Receipts, FIRs & Probe Intensifies

Investigations into alleged donation irregularities at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Badrinath Dham have gathered pace. In the Ayodhya case, investigators have reportedly recovered fake donation receipt books, with sources claiming the accused confessed to collecting money from devotees using forged receipts before an online system was introduced. Former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has denied wrongdoing, while the SIT continues its probe. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, an FIR has been registered in the Badrinath donation case, prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to order a high-level inquiry. The twin controversies have sparked nationwide concern over the protection of devotees' offerings.