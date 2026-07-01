Ram Mandir Corruption Row: SIT Grills Champat Rai For 3 Hours Amid Allegations Of Massive Loot!

A deepening financial scandal has rocked the Ram Mandir Trust, as General Secretary Champat Rai faces intense police interrogation over alleged donation mismanagement. The SIT has flagged severe violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including lapses in counting and missing records, prompting a massive investigation into the assets and banking history of those involved. As the political battle between the BJP and opposition intensifies, the detention of Congress leaders visiting the site has further fueled the fire. With devotees' faith at stake, this case raises critical questions regarding transparency and accountability. As Uttar Pradesh approaches crucial elections next year, will this "Temple Rot" impact the BJP's political trajectory?