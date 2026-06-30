Ram Mandir Donation Case: 8 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody, Trust Faces Fresh Questions

The Ram Mandir donation theft investigation has intensified as all eight accused have been remanded to 14 more days of judicial custody. The Ayodhya Bar Association has resolved not to represent the accused, while investigators probe allegations that stolen donation money was used to purchase property. Sources claim temple authorities became aware of the alleged theft days before it was publicly disclosed, raising fresh questions over the timing of the FIR and the Trust's response. Former Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has been questioned, and the SIT continues to investigate the alleged money trail, recoveries and possible wider involvement in the case.