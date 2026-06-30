Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Ram Mandir Donation Case: 8 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody, Trust Faces Fresh Questions

Ram Mandir Donation Case: 8 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody, Trust Faces Fresh Questions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 12:49 PM IST

The Ram Mandir donation theft investigation has intensified as all eight accused have been remanded to 14 more days of judicial custody. The Ayodhya Bar Association has resolved not to represent the accused, while investigators probe allegations that stolen donation money was used to purchase property. Sources claim temple authorities became aware of the alleged theft days before it was publicly disclosed, raising fresh questions over the timing of the FIR and the Trust's response. Former Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has been questioned, and the SIT continues to investigate the alleged money trail, recoveries and possible wider involvement in the case.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended