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Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Opposition Demands SC-Monitored Probe As SIT Deadline Extended

Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Opposition Demands SC-Monitored Probe As SIT Deadline Extended

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 9:13 PM IST

The alleged multi-crore embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is snowballing into a fierce political confrontation. With the Uttar Pradesh government granting a 15-day extension to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) until July 15, the probe has expanded to include land deals, recruitment processes, and donation counting systems. Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal has escalated the pressure, writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, dismissing the state-led SIT as an "eyewash." Amidst the turmoil, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have resigned on moral grounds, while eight individuals remain in judicial custody. As the Trust prepares for a decisive meeting on July 6, we analyze the shifting political tides and the massive fallout of this scandal.

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