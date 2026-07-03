Ram Temple Donation Row: RSS Issues First Official Statement, Seeks Tough Action

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has issued its first official statement on the controversy surrounding the alleged theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. RSS Sarkaryavah Shri Dattatreya Hosabale described the incident as deeply unfortunate, stating that it has hurt the faith and sentiments of millions of Ram devotees across the country.

The RSS welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and called for strict legal action against anyone found guilty. The organisation also urged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to strengthen financial management, improve operational transparency, and ensure that the temple's sanctity and the trust of devotees remain intact. At the same time, the RSS appealed to the Hindu community to remain patient and not allow anti-Hindu or anti-national forces to exploit the incident for political or ideological purposes. Watch the full report for all the key details and the significance of the RSS's first response to the Ram Temple donation controversy.