Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Cars, Bullet Bike Seized as SIT Probe Deepens

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations from Ayodhya's Ram Temple has entered a crucial new phase. Police have seized multiple vehicles, including an Ertiga car and a Bullet motorcycle, which investigators believe may have been purchased using money allegedly diverted from temple offerings. The accused were questioned during an extended police remand as officers reconstructed the suspected flow of funds and examined key documents linked to the case. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) an additional month to continue its probe, with reports suggesting a new IPS-led team could re-examine all the evidence before reporting directly to the Supreme Court. In this video, we explain the latest developments, the significance of the recovered assets, and what lies ahead in one of Ayodhya's most closely watched investigations.