Ram Temple Loot Exposed: SIT Finds Blatant SOP Violations; 8 Arrested, Top Officials Under Scanner!

The Ram Mandir Trust is facing its biggest credibility crisis as General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have resigned on moral grounds following an alleged donation embezzlement scandal. An SIT probe has uncovered blatant violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), confirming that eight employees including cash-counting staff, systematically siphoned off devotees' offerings. While the arrested accused remain in judicial custody, investigators are widening the net to scrutinize senior trust officials amid fresh claims of a "40% commission" culture. With the Trust advancing its crucial meeting to July 6 to address these lapses, all eyes are on whether this reorganization can restore the sanctity of the Ram Janmabhoomi institution before the next state elections.