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Ranchi Fortified: Massive Security Cover At CM Hemant Soren’s Residence To Block Protesting Students

Ranchi Fortified: Massive Security Cover At CM Hemant Soren’s Residence To Block Protesting Students

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 12:09 PM IST

A massive political row has erupted in Ranchi following heavy security deployment around Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence. Multiple layers of barricades, armed personnel, and strict traffic diversions have transformed the high-security zone into a fortress to prevent job aspirants and student protesters from staging a gherao over JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities. The heavy blockade comes shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over security protocols. Opposition leaders are now questioning Rahul Gandhi’s silence regarding his coalition partner Hemant Soren’s extensive security cover, asking who is truly hiding from the protesting youth.

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