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RBI Governor Explains Why India Expects Strong FDI, Stable Rupee & Healthy Capital Flows

RBI Governor Explains Why India Expects Strong FDI, Stable Rupee & Healthy Capital Flows

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 5:16 PM IST

India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain "very strong", according to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who expressed confidence that the country will continue to attract robust foreign capital despite global uncertainty. The Governor highlighted resilient gross FDI inflows, a positive net FDI position, improving exports, a stronger current account, and government reforms aimed at boosting ease of doing business and expanding FDI opportunities. He also said recent corporate earnings reflect the strength of India's manufacturing sector, while FPI flows remain driven largely by valuation expectations rather than any weakness in the economy. Watch the full discussion to understand why the RBI believes India's growth story and external position remain on a solid footing.

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