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RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s Big Banking Reform Push: Stability, Credit & Lower Costs

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s Big Banking Reform Push: Stability, Credit & Lower Costs

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026, 4:36 PM IST

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted the central bank’s key regulatory priorities at FIBAC 2026: financial stability, customer-centricity, ease of doing business and reducing the cost of financial intermediation. He noted progress in strengthening capital and prudential frameworks, supervision and Basel III implementation. Malhotra also outlined steps to reduce regulatory burdens, digitise approvals, streamline business norms and improve access to credit. Measures covering acquisition finance, priority-sector lending, project finance and alternative investment funds are expected to support credit flow to deserving sectors. He said reforms aimed at reducing intermediation costs, including changes to liquidity, reserve and deposit norms, will continue as ongoing work.

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