Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
RBI Upgrades FY26 GDP Growth Estimate To 7.6% From 7.4% | Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Upgrades FY26 GDP Growth Estimate To 7.6% From 7.4% | Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 8, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 8, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says India’s economy grew 7.6% last year, citing strong consumption, investment, structural reforms, and supportive financial conditions as key drivers. However, the RBI warns that elevated energy prices, commodity inflation, and possible supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz could weigh on growth in the current year. The government is working to secure critical input supplies to reduce disruption risks. Despite external pressures, the RBI expects momentum in the services sector, GST rationalisation benefits, and strong corporate and financial balance sheets to continue supporting economic activity.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended