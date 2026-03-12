Reliance Joins $300 Billion Texas Refinery Deal, Boosting India-US Energy Partnership

A massive new energy partnership is taking shape between India and the United States, with Reliance Industries joining a historic $300-billion refinery project in Texas. Announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Brownsville refinery is expected to become the largest energy deal in American history and the first new U.S. refinery built in nearly 50 years. Reliance has signed a 20-year fuel purchase agreement linked to 1.2 billion barrels of U.S. shale oil and 50 billion gallons of fuel output. The announcement comes amid disruptions to global oil supplies caused by the West Asia conflict, highlighting a strategic shift toward long-term energy cooperation and supply security between the two countries.