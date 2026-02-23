Business Today
Roshni Nadar Malhotra Announces Mega Chip Plant In Jewar, 36 Million Chips Per Month By 2028

  New Delhi,
  Feb 23, 2026,
  Updated Feb 23, 2026, 4:35 PM IST

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, spoke at the ceremony of India Chip Private Limited in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the significance of India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem. She said the project, being developed in collaboration with Foxconn, will begin manufacturing in 2028 and produce up to 36 million chips per month at full capacity. Emphasising the link between semiconductors and artificial intelligence, she noted that both are critical to India’s technological future, adding that the country is moving ahead confidently under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

