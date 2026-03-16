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RS LoP Kharge Flags LPG Crisis, Says Ground Reality Contradicts Govt’s No-Shortage Claim

RS LoP Kharge Flags LPG Crisis, Says Ground Reality Contradicts Govt’s No-Shortage Claim

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 16, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 16, 2026, 2:30 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns over LPG supply and price stability amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying the crisis is hurting the middle class, restaurants, hostels and commercial users. Kharge questioned the Centre’s claim that there is no shortage of LPG, arguing that the ground reality tells a very different story as supply concerns grow. His remarks come as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt energy routes and fuel anxiety over domestic availability. With pressure mounting on the government over rising uncertainty, Kharge’s intervention has brought the LPG issue to the centre of the political debate in Parliament.

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