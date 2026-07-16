₹100 Crore TN Palani Temple Land Row: FIR Filed After 1.4 Acres Registered To Private Buyers

A ₹100-crore land controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after 1.4 acres linked to the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt were allegedly registered in the names of private individuals. The government has suspended the sub-registrar, placed the disputed document on hold and initiated legal and criminal action. An FIR has been registered, while authorities are seeking cancellation of the deed. The temple department says the land originated from an 1888 charitable endowment and cannot be transferred. With the investigation now handed to the CB-CID and political accusations intensifying, the probe will determine whether it was negligence or an organised land-grab attempt.