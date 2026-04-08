₹26,000 Cr Kamala Hydro Project Approved | Big Boost For Northeast Power

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced major Cabinet approvals for two large hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The 1720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project, with an investment of ₹26,069 crore, will be developed across key districts and completed in 96 months. Additionally, the 1200 MW Kalai-II project in Anjaw district has also been cleared. These projects will significantly boost India’s power generation capacity, improve grid stability, and support infrastructure development in the Northeast. The Kamala project alone will generate substantial free power for the state and create jobs during construction. With enhanced connectivity, flood control benefits, and clean energy generation, these projects mark a major step towards India’s sustainable energy future.