₹590 Crore Bank Scam Shakes Haryana: Govt Claims Money Is Recovered, Opposition Demands CBI Probe

A massive financial scandal has shaken Haryana after discrepancies surfaced in government-linked accounts at IDFC First Bank. An internal review flagged a mismatch of nearly ₹590 crore, allegedly siphoned off through unauthorised transactions involving bank staff and government employees. Four bank officials have been suspended, and KPMG has been appointed to conduct a forensic audit. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini claims most of the money has been recovered, while the opposition, is demanding a CBI probe.

As the state searches for answers, India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai discussed the case with Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of Mastercard India and former Chairman, SBI along with Bishwajit Bhattacharyya, former ASG. The panel raised key questions: Was this a fraud or a systemic failure? Were government employees involved? And how did a scam of this scale go unnoticed for so long? Listen in