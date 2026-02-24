₹590 Crore Fraud At IDFC First Bank, Haryana Govt Recovers Entire Amount In 24 Hours

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured the Assembly that the ₹590 crore fraud involving IDFC First Bank has been fully resolved within 24 hours. Speaking in Chandigarh, Saini said the entire amount, including funds belonging to Haryana government departments, boards and corporations, has been credited back, along with nearly ₹22 crore in interest. He revealed that a few middle- and lower-level bank employees allegedly colluded in the fraud. The Chief Minister announced strict action against any officials involved and the formation of a high-level committee to fix accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.