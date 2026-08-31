RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Big Hindu-Muslim Message In New York Sparks Political Debate

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a strong message on unity, inclusivity and Hindu-Muslim coexistence during an event in New York. Addressing the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden, Bhagwat stressed that different religions may follow different paths of worship, but humanity binds everyone together. His remarks that a true Hindu cannot exclude Muslims even in a Hindu Rashtra drew praise from sections of the Muslim community, including Iqbal Ansari and clerics. However, Bhagwat's message also sparked a political debate, with Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioning whether words are matched by actions.