RSS Chief’s Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Vishwaguru’ Message Sparks Political Clash Over India’s Idea Of Service

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat carried a message of service and friendship to Canada during his address at the “Hindu Vishwa Bandhu – Embrace the World in Friendship” event in Toronto. He highlighted India’s tradition of extending humanitarian support and argued that India became a “Vishwaguru” through selfless service, rather than by becoming a superpower. Bhagwat also spoke about unity in diversity during his US visit, stressing that humanity can unite people across different faiths. His overseas remarks, however, triggered a political debate in India, with Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leaders questioning the RSS’s position, while the BJP defended Bhagwat’s message and accused the Opposition of selectively targeting him.