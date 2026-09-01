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RSS Chief’s Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Vishwaguru’ Message Sparks Political Clash Over India’s Idea Of Service

RSS Chief’s Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Vishwaguru’ Message Sparks Political Clash Over India’s Idea Of Service

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 1:52 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat carried a message of service and friendship to Canada during his address at the “Hindu Vishwa Bandhu – Embrace the World in Friendship” event in Toronto. He highlighted India’s tradition of extending humanitarian support and argued that India became a “Vishwaguru” through selfless service, rather than by becoming a superpower. Bhagwat also spoke about unity in diversity during his US visit, stressing that humanity can unite people across different faiths. His overseas remarks, however, triggered a political debate in India, with Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leaders questioning the RSS’s position, while the BJP defended Bhagwat’s message and accused the Opposition of selectively targeting him.

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